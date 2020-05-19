Some restaurants could open to dine-in customers next week, Colorado Restaurant Association says

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis said Monday that guidelines for a safe reopening of dine-in services at restaurants should be available on Friday.

Between now and then, he’s asking the public for ideas on how businesses can open safely.

“The key pathway for restaurants to be able to reach 100% or greater capacity involves the beautiful use of our beautiful outdoors in the evenings and during lunchtime,” Polis said.

The Colorado Restaurant Associations says some restaurants could be open as soon as next week.

The City and County of Denver says it is considering granting permits to eligible restaurants to open early.

Those restaurants would be required to use open spaces like patios, sidewalks, streets and parking lots.

The restaurants must apply and prove they will provide a safe outdoor environment.

Colorado Restaurant Association President Sonia Riggs said, “We recently surveyed people and they said if restaurants are only open at a 25 percent capacity, 23% of operators said they would have to consider closing permanently within a month.”

The talk of restaurants finally beginning to reopen with social distancing was good news at Patzcuaro’s Mexican Restaurant in the Highlands.

“I think that’s exactly what we need right now. It would be a real lifeline to all the restaurants, especially to those of us who are hurting right now,” Patzcuaro’s owner Cisco Almanza said.

Patzcuaro’s has a patio with tables already set 6 feet apart.

Almanza hopes to start using them as soon as possible.