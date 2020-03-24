Some local medical professionals reusing gowns; patients asked to consider telemedicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Medical professionals who work in hospitals are growing increasingly concerned for their own safety, especially as some say they’re being asked to conserve their protective equipment by reusing hospital gowns.

“I think the stress level in emergency departments across the country is exponentially higher than it typically is, which is normally pretty stressful,” said Nathaniel Hibbs, the president of Colorado’s chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Hibbs, who is an emergency medicine physician, said he has talked to some medical professionals who said they have been asked to decontaminate their own gowns by wiping them down with antiviral wipes and some have been asked to use a single gown for an entire shift.

“There are recommendations for cleaning and trying to sterilize your gown...that’s not ideal," he said. "The ideal situation is that we have a new fresh set of PPE (personal protective equipment) for each patient."

Hibbs said physicians are working to conserve protective equipment in case there is a much larger volume of very sick patients that will require more protective gear in the near future.

“Obviously, if you have a very sick patient who needs a significant intervention such as an intubation and placing on a ventilator, you’re going to be fully protected against the transmission of the virus,” he said. “You’re going to be in an N95 (mask), full gown, double gloves, face shield, and everybody in the room should be having those precautions because that’s going to be the highest risk of transmission during those times.”

Centura Health has two facilities that are reusing gowns in a limited fashion, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to Dr. Steve Cobb, the Denver Metro chief medical officer for Centura Health.

“This is one of the conservation efforts we are implementing as we are preparing for this event to continue for an unknown/extended period of time,” Cobb said. “Therefore, we must be prepared for a potential surge in patients in the event hat social distancing tactics are not successful in flattening the curve of COVID-19 patients.”

Hibbs said he encourages patients and physicians to aggressively embrace telemedicine during these uncertain times.

“Some patients, honestly, with mild cough, mild fever, who look otherwise well will come into the emergency department or family practice clinic and not need any intervention. All they need is counseling. And is an in-person, face-to-face necessary? Probably not,” he said.

