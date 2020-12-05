Some Denver officers participating in COVID-19 vaccine study through UCHealth

DENVER (KDVR) — A small group of Denver Police Department officers are participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study through UCHealth.

According to UCHealth spokesperson Jessica Berry, DPD Chief Paul Pazen reached out to the health care system about enrolling himself and others in the trials for the Moderna vaccine.

Berry said Pazen was proactive and at least 18 DPD officers were enrolled in the study.

According to DPD, when Pazen put out a call for volunteers to participate, 144 department employees — both sworn officers and civilians — responded with interest. However, DPD does not know how many of those 144 people are participating, as it was up to employees to sign up for the trial.

There is no way for the participants to know whether they received a legitimate vaccine or a placebo.

Berry said the officers represent an important group of people for vaccine testing since they are frontline workers and at high risk due to their exposure with the public.

Researchers had specifically reached out to frontline workers to ask them to join the study.