Some deceased Coloradans receiving stimulus checks from federal government

DENVER (KDVR) — Most everyone is grateful to be receiving stimulus checks during this coronavirus pandemic, but there are exceptions.

Alan Belliston’s father just received $1,200 despite the fact he is no longer alive.

“He passed away in May of last year,” Belliston explained.

Belliston isn’t alone. The Internal Revenue Service is sending out stimulus payments to thousands of Americans who have passed away over the past couple of years, because those checks are tied to tax returns for 2018 or 2019.

If your loved one died after filing a return in those years, chances are, they are getting a check.

It turns out, the IRS’ computer system is outdated and couldn’t filter out taxpayers who died.

“If they don’t return it, I’m sure they’ll track you down,” said Joseph Quijano, a Certified Financial Planner. “Do the right thing and return it.”

Quijano says people who received stimulus checks for deceased relatives should write ‘void’ on the check and send it back to the IRS with a note telling them why the money is being returned.

If you already cashed the check, Quijano says you’ll need to write a check and pay the IRS back.

“My feeling is they will eventually find out through the Social Security Administration and if you don’t return the check, the IRS will have the grounds to go after the person,” he said.

Alan Belliston says he plans to return the money, even though he’d love to keep the cash.

“We know we’re going to send it back,” he said.