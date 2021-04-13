Some Colorado vaccination sites cancel Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments

DENVER (KDVR) — Many vaccine distributors in Colorado are canceling vaccine appointments after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

The announcement comes nearly a week after the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park was closed when 11 people experienced adverse reactions following Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots.

“Right now, the risks of contracting COVID and dying from COVID are so much higher than the infinitesimally low risk of blood clot from Johnson & Johnson, that I think the justification for vaccination is there. That being said, there is no association even being reported with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines,” Dr. Richard Zane from UCHealth said.

The City of Denver said it is not using any Johnson and Johnson vaccine at any of its clinics Tuesday.

FEMA said that Johnson and Johnson vaccine appointments at The Ranch Community Vaccination site in Loveland are canceled.

⚠️ J&J vaccine appointments scheduled today from 10am-2pm at The Ranch Community Vaccination Site in Loveland, CO are cancelled. ⚠️ @LarimerHealth will contact individuals with appointments to reschedule.



Pfizer vaccine appointments today are NOT AFFECTED. pic.twitter.com/uFiYyRErIR — FEMA Region 8 (@femaregion8) April 13, 2021

In Thornton, the city has switched all appointments from Johnson & Johnson to other vaccine types. The impact on this moving forward is still being determined.

Zane told FOX31 Morning News that UCHealth had not scheduled any appointments for the J&J vaccine because it had not yet been allocated any doses.

This story will be updated as we learn of more cancellations.