Some Colorado restaurants optimistic as restrictions ease

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — After Gov. Jared Polis announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions last week, Monday was the first day back at 25% indoor dining capacity for Colorado restaurants. However, Friday night was the first true test.

At Bravo’s Italian Restaurant in Northglenn, the 25% mark was consistently being met.

“The bills pile up,” says Owner Tony Lombardi. “They’re not going away and I understand that. I keep optimistic. I keep my mind in the right direction.”

The news not quite as good for other restaurants in metro Denver. At Uptown Denver’s “Beast & Bottle,” a sign greets customers that the restaurant is taking a “Winter Hibernation.”

In addition to the limited reopening of indoor dining, restaurants are also now allowed a 10 p.m. “Last Call” for alcohol.

See additional information about restrictions for different counties on the state’s COVID-19 Dial website.