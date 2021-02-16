Some Colorado restaurants including service fee to help workers

DENVER (KDVR) — Some Colorado restaurants are including a service fee to help struggling service workers.

At places like Billy’s Inn, the 20% service fee went into effect Monday. The charge still allows the customer to add a tip.

For a few weeks now, Highland Tap and Burger has implemented a similar fee.

Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, says bars and restaurants are continually looking for creative ways to help their employees.

“We’re seeing restaurants do a number of different models,” says Riggs.

According to Riggs, the combination of COVID-19 and the raising of the minimum wage has made it even tougher for the service industry to get by during the past 11 months.

“Whatever we can do to help these local businesses that are neighborhood gems — right down the street — survive is something we really ask people to consider doing,” Riggs said.