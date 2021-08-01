Some businesses taking precautions ahead of county recommendations

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s clearly a topic not every business owner feels the same about. In some parts of the state, the decision to enforce indoor mask recommendations will be easy, but for others there’s more hesitancy to move backward.

“There are so many different beliefs on what’s right, however you want to make it,” Matt Wolvington, owner of Outback Saloon in Boulder said. “If we are all not doing the same thing it’s to keep going on and on and we will keep this pattern for the foreseeable future.”

The Outback Saloon is caught in a tough place. Boulder County hasn’t made a call on indoor face coverings but he’s noticing more customers wearing them anyway.

“Maybe they are just being extra cautious and choosing to protect themselves without waiting for Boulder County to tell them to wear a mask,” Wolvington said.

As more bars and restaurants take mask decisions into their own hands, owners like Wolvington are beginning to weigh the outcomes.

“I would hope, something like wearing a mask isn’t going to stop them from coming in,” Wolvington continued.

Even though it may seem like a simple task, the Colorado Restaurant Association told FOX31 that more rules could mean more losses.

“I think if a mask mandate comes back there will be a drop in business across all sectors, because a lot of vaccinated people don’t want to go out, they don’t want to wear masks,” Denise Mickelsen with the CRA said.

As of Sunday, Broomfield and Jefferson counties and the Tri-County Health Department said they are aligning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for everyone to wear a mask indoors. The City and County of Denver is expected to update its public health order on Monday.