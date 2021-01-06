Some Broomfield businesses to begin operating under ‘Level Yellow’ guidelines

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Some businesses in Broomfield could begin operating under Level Yellow on the Colorado COVID-19 dial as early as Monday, Jan. 11.

The City and County of Broomfield posted the following on its website:

“In the interest of the continued health and safety of our community, Back to Business Certified business will be able to operate in ‘Level Yellow: Concern’ starting at 12 a.m. on Jan. 11, once Broomfield has sustained two weeks in the Level Orange metrics, assuming there are no significant surges. The first approved businesses will be notified as early as Jan. 8, with a continuous application, inspection, and approval process in place to expedite the reopening of businesses as long as the COVID-19 conditions continue trending in the right direction.”

“Back to Business” is Broomfield’s nickname for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s 5 Star variance program.

Once a county is approved for the variance, businesses can apply for a certification by adhering more stringent sanitization, social distancing and health procedures. The certification then allows those select businesses to operate one level below the county’s current level on the COVID dial.

In Broomfield’s case, restaurants, gyms, personal services and other businesses approved under the variance would be allowed to operate under Level Yellow guidelines.

One of the biggest changes would be to restaurants. They would be allowed to fill their indoor dining rooms to 50 percent capacity.

However, in the case of restaurants, tables must be moved ten feet apart instead of six. All business operating under the 5 Star waiver also must screen customers for COVID-19 symptoms and collect contact information for contact tracing.

All businesses that have not achieved 5 Star status will continue operating under Orange as long as Broomfield as a whole remains Orange. This includes schools.

Arapahoe, Larimer, Douglas, Jefferson, Elbert and Summit counties have all been approved for the 5 Star variance. Those counties are not yet eligible, though, to allow certified businesses to move to Level Yellow due to higher COVID metrics.

According to CDPHE, “Counties that have yet to sustain a 7 day trend in Orange metrics that have a 5 Star program will need to wait until they achieve a 7 day trend in Orange before those businesses can move to Yellow.”