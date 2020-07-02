Some bars will be able to remain open amid governor’s new order

DENVER (KDVR) — After being open again for almost two weeks, bars and clubs were ordered to close again for another month by Gov. Jared Polis due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Opened for business the day after prohibition ended in 1933, the Cruise Room, located inside the Lower Downtown Denver’s Oxford Hotel, had been open every single day until the pandemic.

For 101 days, the bottle-shaped bar was closed.

“It’s sad for the restaurants and for bars and for the industry, it’s sad for our staff, it’s sad for the world,” said Susan Weiser, general manager of the Cruise Room.

That disappointment was eased, at least for the last couple of weeks since they’ve been open.

There was some confusion when the governor decided to close some bars again.

“Are we closed? Are we opening? How do we interpret this?” said Weiser.

Under the new rules, there is an exception for bars that serve food. While people cannot sit at the bar, they can order drinks and have them brought to their table.