Social distancing while grocery shopping in Colorado: Send us your photos

DENVER (KDVR) — While the entire state of Colorado is now under a stay-at-home order, people are still allowed to leave their homes for a number of reasons, including grocery shopping.

Many grocery store chains have started implementing safety measures, including installing plexiglass at check-out areas and placing markings on the floor to encourage social distancing.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working on a story about how social distancing measures are being enforced at Colorado grocery stores and pharmacies.

