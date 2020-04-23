Sobering survey shows 60% of craft breweries could close by Summer

DENVER (KDVR) — Craft breweries across Colorado are doing what they can to stay in business.



It’s a difficult situation given social distancing. Craft breweries are social places where people like to gather in groups.



A new national survey from the Brewers Association suggests a grim outlook.

According to the survey, about 15% of breweries believe they’ll be out of business by the end of April – while a staggering 60% indicated their demise by June.

“We were almost exclusively to restaurants and bars in this taproom. That was 99% of our business – and [even] that was almost shut down, aside from some of our to go orders,” said Jason Zumberunnen, co-founder and brewmaster at Ratio Beerworks in Denver.

Zumberunnen said Ratio acted quickly. It was forced to layoff or furlough most of its 30-35 person staff; it’s now left with a core group of four employees.

“We’re just trying to keep the core alive so we can survive this,” Zumberunnen said.

Ratio pivoted its plans quickly and started focusing directly on canning and packaging its beer.

“It’s just what can we do and roll with the punches as the new normal starts,” Zumberunnen added.

