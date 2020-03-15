Small businesses face big challenges in wake of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- In a week when the world changed quickly, the challenges of running a small business are slowly multiplying. Customers are staying home, as socially distancing is increasingly encouraged.

“I noticed a big drop just a couple of days ago,” says James Brejcha, who co-owns Purgatory Cellars, a winery with three locations near Denver.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” says his wife Ashlee. “I think it’s just a lot of conversation about, what is this, what is going on? Because it feels kind of like a dream sometimes.”

For locally owned and operated businesses like theirs, almost every part of the daily operation is changing. Cleaning procedures have been ramped up.

“We’ve increased sanitizing,” says James. “We’re doing it constantly throughout the day now. All the surfaces, door handles, the bathroom.”

Even getting basic supplies has become a challenge.

“I’ve been going to a lot of different stores, probably five different stores now just to look for toilet paper and I can’t find any.” he says, adding that their normal supplier for hand sanitizer is also dealing with a shortage. “They told me next week they might get a shipment of it. On Monday, I’m going to call and see when the shipment is going to be there."

With so much uncertainty around the world, the fear of the unknown is hitting closer and closer to home.

“We just celebrated our first year in the end of January, so it’s already a lot of uncertainty and hard work in the first few years to build your reputation and get things going and more steady,” Ashlee says. “It’s very scary to not know what’s going to happen.”