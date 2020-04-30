Sixth Greeley meat plant employee dies from COVID-19

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A sixth person has died from COVID-19 at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley. A spokesperson said Thursday that the man had worked at the plant since 1989.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there are now 245 confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff at the plant.

As of Sunday (April 26), 120 plant employees were infected — up from 102 on April 22.

The positive results were confirmed by the CDPHE laboratory.

The Greeley plant was closed for more than a week and reopened on Friday with restrictions in place.

The outbreak is the second largest in the state. Sterling Correctional Facility is the largest; as of Wednesday, 241 inmates and 11 staff members at the prison had contracted the virus.