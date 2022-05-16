BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder says it will delay hybrid council meetings due to a significant spread of COVID-19 across Boulder County.

The county’s positivity rate is at 9.4% over the last seven days, according to Colorado’s COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county is now in a yellow level medium for community risk.

The city said council members and staff got COVID-19 after gathering in council chambers during the May 3 council meeting.

“While we have been excited about the prospect of welcoming community members back to in-person participation, public safety remains our top priority,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. “We’re hopeful this period of heightened vigilance will be short-lived. We will continue to monitor data and watch for news of any changes in risk levels from public health officials.”

The meetings will now be held virtually.

The change will not impact libraries, recreation centers or the newly opened or reopened service centers at New Britain, the Penfield Tate II or Brenton buildings, the city said.

The city said that for the foreseeable future, it will require any city-sponsored public engagement events to be held outdoors or conducted virtually.