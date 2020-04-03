Should we remove our loved ones from nursing homes during coronavirus pandemic?

DENVER (KDVR) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket.

Sadly, those day-to-day increases are even more pronounced inside the country’s nursing homes.

Janet Green’s 82-year-old mother Eileen lived at the Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora until Tuesday, when Janet says she learned of a COVID-19 case inside the nursing center and decided to remove her mother from the facility.

“After watching what happened in Washington (state), I was extremely nervous,” Green explained. “I went berserk because I don’t think the coronavirus can be contained to just one area. She has a pacemaker. She has one kidney. She has a bunch of health problems,” Green said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, more than 400 long-term care facilities across the United States now have infected residents, a 172 percent increase from just a week ago.

“It was a no-call deal for us. We just said, ‘Home is where she should be,'” Green said.

That decision, however, can be difficult, so the FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the state health department whether Coloradans should consider removing their loved ones from long-term care facilities.

“That’s a very interesting question. At this point, CDPHE does not necessarily have a recommendation on that,” said Scott Bookman with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

As for Janet Green, she says every family needs to make the decision about what’s right to them.

“Do you what you think is best because if they end up in the hospital, you’ll never see them again. I want to know I spent my mom’s last hours taking care of her versus my mom dying alone in a hospital,” Green said.