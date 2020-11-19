Short-term rentals in Summit County restricted to people from same address

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — As Summit County prepares to transition to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, the health department warns short-term rentals will be limited to people from the same address and steps will be taken to verify the addresses of guests staying at the rental.

At a meeting hosted by the Summit Chamber of Commerce, health officials said short term rentals in Summit County will be restricted to people living at the same address. The local health department said property managers must check in guests and verify their addresses.

Health officials said only family members from the same household will be allowed to stay in the same rental unit and family members traveling in from different addresses are not allowed to stay together. Health officials said anyone with upcoming short-term rentals in Summit County that booked before the public health order will not be “grandfathered in.”

Health officials said the public is encouraged to report anyone violating the public health order. Health officials said any renters found in violation of the health order will be ticketed by law enforcement.