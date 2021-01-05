Shoe cobblers struggling as everyone stays home

DENVER (KDVR) — As many small businesses in Colorado breathe a sigh of relief under the relaxed Level Orange restrictions, one shoe repair business in the Denver Tech Center says it is still struggling.

“For our shop, we were on a good path. We tried to expand as much as we can and we were on a good track but then COVID hits and a lot of things, one thing after another,” Cobblers Plus owner Allen Trushkov said.

Trushkov is a second generation shoe cobbler specializing in boots, shoes, jackets, belts and other leather goods.

“It’s kind of an art, honestly. Like, there’s some very interesting and intriguing things and challenges that we’re able to do,” he said.

Over the past few years, the cobbling industry has been in decline as shoes become cheaper and more disposable. Now, the pandemic has already forced some cobblers to close.

“I know that everyone is talking about restaurants and bars being shut down, that they’re struggling but in reality I think we’re struggling a little bit more than them,” Trushkov said.

Much of their client-base comes from businessmen and women working in offices throughout DTC. They also rely on business from those who dress up to go out to restaurants, parties and the theater.

“Absolutely every industry that gets affected, it really trickles down to us as well because nobody is wearing their shoes out and nobody needs to look good because they’re at home all day long,” Trushkov said.

Dry cleaners, tailors and other similar trades are all facing the same problem.

“We can only hope for the best. So far, we’ve got a GoFund Me page that we just started, hoping maybe that’ll help. We’ll see, hopefully. But if things don’t start getting back on track, we don’t know what the future may hold for us or our industry,” Trushkov said.