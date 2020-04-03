Share your photo: Rockies ‘Stay at Home Opener’

DENVER– The coronavirus outbreak has delayed the 2020 Major League Baseball season. While we would love to be celebrating Opening Day at Coors Field Friday, it is just not safe right now.

The Rockies home opener was originally scheduled for April 3. In honor of Opening Day, the Rockies decided to dub Friday “Stay At Home Opener”.

We all miss baseball.



The #StayAtHomeOpener Feed the Rockies program should help fill the void on Opening Day tomorrow. Streaming live on https://t.co/nwF5wK5NTe, it'll be a great day for a great cause: https://t.co/9SjlPPdtVx 🏡 pic.twitter.com/sjITjigVV1 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 2, 2020

To celebrate, we want to see your favorite fan photo in Rockies gear or how you are celebrating the Stay At Home Opener. Just hit the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article to upload your photo. We will use as many as we can on TV.

Brothers Ricky and Julius rooting for their home team!⚾️💜

She loves her boys in purple!

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 30: Colorado Rockies fans cheer after a first inning homerun by Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Ready for opening day!!!

Daddy’s girls! Go Rockies.

Raelynn’s first Rockies Game

My nephew in the baseball spirit

