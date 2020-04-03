Share your photo: Rockies ‘Stay at Home Opener’

DENVER– The coronavirus outbreak has delayed the 2020 Major League Baseball season. While we would love to be celebrating Opening Day at Coors Field Friday, it is just not safe right now.
The Rockies home opener was originally scheduled for April 3. In honor of Opening Day, the Rockies decided to dub Friday “Stay At Home Opener”.
To celebrate, we want to see your favorite fan photo in Rockies gear or how you are celebrating the Stay At Home Opener. Just hit the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article to upload your photo. We will use as many as we can on TV.