Sewing becomes a popular hobby for Coloradans during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Sewing has become a popular hobby for many Coloradans during the pandemic.

At the Denver Design Incubator, which serves partially as sewing-instruction school, interest has spiked by about 30%.

“It’s growing, thank God. It was really dropping off,” said Jack Makovsky, chairman of the board of the Denver Design Incubator.

Early on in the pandemic, sewing machines were flying off the store shelves as people were in a rush to make face masks.

In fact, companies like Walmart saw their 100-day inventory of sewing machines dwindle down to a 5-day supply within 24 hours, back when COVID first entered the United States.

“So all of a sudden, we went and set up a training program at Denver Design Incubator. Everybody is going crazy and, at the same time, people need machines. Whether it’s home machines or industrials that we sell,” Makovsky said.

That interest was fueled by both men and women in the Denver area, according to Makovsky.

“It’s an international skill. It doesn’t matter where you go in the world, everything in the world is sewn and needs to be,” Makovsky said.

The popular social media platform Tik-Tok is helping generate interest from younger people interested in sewing also, Makovsky added.