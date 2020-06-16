Several new cases of COVID-19 in Boulder following parties, protest march

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder County Public Health says several Boulder residents who attended parties in the Hill neighborhood between May 25 and June 4 and a protest march in Boulder on June 5 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Boulder County Public Health recommends:
- An immediate 14 day quarantine since the last exposure for anyone who attended a party in the Hill neighborhood (May 25 to June 4) or the protest march in Boulder (June 5)
- An immediate 14 day quarantine since the last exposure for anyone who may have been within six feet for 10 minutes or more with someone who has COVID-19
- Anyone who attended the events should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19
- Testing is available:
- For CU Boulder students at Boulder Medical Services on campus
- For residents by contacting their own health care provider to arrange testing
- Contacting an independent testing site
- Go to the free testing available at the City of Denver drive-up testing site at the Pepsi Center