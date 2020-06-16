Watch
Several new cases of COVID-19 in Boulder following parties, protest march

by: Keely Sugden

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder County Public Health says several Boulder residents who attended parties in the Hill neighborhood between May 25 and June 4 and a protest march in Boulder on June 5 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Boulder County Public Health recommends:

  • An immediate 14 day quarantine since the last exposure for anyone who attended a party in the Hill neighborhood (May 25 to June 4) or the protest march in Boulder (June 5)
  • An immediate 14 day quarantine since the last exposure for anyone who may have been within six feet for 10 minutes or more with someone who has COVID-19
  • Anyone who attended the events should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19
  • Testing is available:
    • For CU Boulder students at Boulder Medical Services on campus
    • For residents by contacting their own health care provider to arrange testing

