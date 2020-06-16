Several new cases of COVID-19 in Boulder following parties, protest march

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) - Centura Health reminds people to reschedule a mammogram screening if the appointment was cancelled do to ‘stay at home’ restrictions.

”We believe a key reason that patients are slow to return is the fear of contracting COVID-19 in a healthcare setting,” stated Dr.Toni Green-Cheatwood, breast surgeon and Director of Breast Oncology at Centura Health – Penrose Cancer Center.