Several Colorado counties moving to Level Clear on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Several counties will move into Level Clear on Sunday, lifting almost all restrictions and lining up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation announced on Thursday.

In Level Clear, businesses will operate at 100% capacity with no mitigation requirements, although indoor mask requirements may still apply.

Counties moving to Level Clear effective Sunday are Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson. Denver announced it will make that decision on Friday.

Douglas and Weld counties lifted all restrictions at the expiration of the state COVID dial on April 16. El Paso, Elbert and Mesa counties did not provide any guidelines on restrictions following the expiration of the state COVID dial.

Most counties will still have certain places where masks need to be worn.

Jefferson County Public Schools said the change to Level Clear does not impact in-person school protocols. Indoor mask requirements still apply, and quarantines will still be implemented according to the guidelines.

This list will be updated as more counties announce next steps after the 30-day extension of restrictions expires.