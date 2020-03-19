Sen. Gardner won’t vote while in self-quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) - Sen. Cory Gardner continues to experience no symptoms after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the senator's self-quarantine will continue for the next week.

VIDEO: I just finished a skype w/ @SenCoryGardner during his quarantine. He is not voting for the next week but we did talk about who he would like to get relief & how quickly. He also is eating like a college kid again in his DC studio #copolitics #kdvr #coleg #cosen #covid pic.twitter.com/prDflpl0PQ — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 18, 2020

That means no voting.

"I've talked to Sen. McConnell," Gardner said via Skype. "I will not be able to vote, I will not be able to go to the chamber. We don't have remote voting."

In terms of relief or checks to every American -- Gardner says he hasn't decided on which number is most appropriate.

Various proposals have been floated on Capitol Hill to give most Americans around $1,000 to help with the economic impact.

"I haven't taken a specific number but all I know we need to get the relief out as quickly as possible," Gardner said, adding, "Wealthy people are not going to this."

He said he hopes the checks will be in the mail in a matter of days or -- at the most -- weeks.

Gardner is staying in his studio apartment in Washington during the quarantine and continuing to work while eating everything from instant noodles to frozen burritos.