Self-employed, unemployed Coloradans can soon see extra $600/week in benefits

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday it will begin taking unemployment benefit applications under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act while also paying the additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits.

People who are self-employed or “gig” workers who weren’t eligible for “regular” unemployment can now apply for pandemic unemployment assistance.

You can also apply if you or a member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19, if you’ve been advised to avoid work and self quarantine, can’t go to work because of the shelter-in-place order or a job fell through because of COVID-19.

LINK: COVID-19 scenarios and benefits available

“If you are eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance, you may be eligible for money back to Feb. 2 depending when you were effected,” Colorado’s Department of Labor’s Jeff Fitzgerald said in a virtual town hall Monday.

Applications are now available on the state’s website.

It will ask for applicants to upload their latest available tax documents.

“Our systems have been tested to take thousands of applications potentially an hour but there may be heavy traffic, so if it asks you to come back in about 30 minutes, please have patience with that,” Fitzgerald said.

Also, if you qualify for pandemic or regular unemployment benefits, the CARES Act is adding an extra $600 to your benefits weekly.

There’s no extra application to get this money. It should go into your bank account or unemployment debit card this week.

The money is retroactive to March 29 or claim dates starting after that and it will continue through July 25.

Additionally, the CARES Act includes federal funding to provide up to 13 weeks of additional compensation after regular unemployment ends.

To handle a massive volume of calls and questions related to the CARES Act, the state went live with a new 80-person remote call center Monday.

State officials say if you’ve earned W-2 wages of $2,500 or more for the last five quarters, you can apply for regular unemployment insurance.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are receiving questions from viewers asking about the fastest way to get through the system and avoid technical problems.

The Department of Labor says the key is to provide an email address on your application and make sure to use your issued PIN. There may be a backlog.

“If it’s only been a few days, please give it a few more. You should be seeing that email,” Fitzgerald said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Colorado’s unemployment rate was 2.5 percent with the state receiving approximately 2,000 claims a week. That number has risen to 20,000 applications each day.

The agency paid out more than $109 million within the first four weeks of the pandemic.

For more information, visit the state’s website.