DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is moving into the endemic phase of COVID-19, the governor announced last week.

The state continues to see a decline in COVID-19 rates. Only six counties saw an increase in positivity in the last week.

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.01%, which is down from 5.81% seven days ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Over the last week, 55 counties saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, six counties saw a rise, and three counties administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates also dropped over the last week.

CDPHE 2/28/22

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

One-week positivity rate:

Adams: 4.1% (down)

Alamosa: 5.4% (up)

Arapahoe: 4% (down)

Archuleta: 5.3% (down)

Baca: 1.9% (up)

Bent: 1.7%% (down)

Boulder: 3.2% (down)

Broomfield: 3.6% (down)

Chaffee: 4.4% (down)

Cheyenne: 1.3% (up)

Clear Creek: 5.6% (up)

Conejos: 5.9% (down)

Costilla: 2.5% (down)

Crowley: 1.2% (down)

Custer: 8% (down)

Delta: 6.5% (down)

Denver: 3.6% (down)

Dolores: 0.0% (down)

Douglas: 4% (down)

Eagle: 5.5% (down)

El Paso: 3.8% (down)

Elbert: 6.5% (down)

Fremont: 2.3% (down)

Garfield: 8% (down)

Gilpin: 3.8% (down)

Grand: 3.2% (down)

Gunnison: 3.4% (down)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Huerfano: 2.9% (down)

Jackson: 0.0% (down)

Jefferson: 3.6% (down)

Kiowa: 0.0% (down)

Kit Carson: 2.3% (down)

La Plata: 5% (down)

Lake: 3.3% (down)

Larimer: 4.6% (down)

Las Animas: 3.9% (down)

Lincoln: 2.8% (down)

Logan: 1.3% (down)

Mesa: 6% (down)

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

Moffat: 6.4% (down)

Montezuma: 4.5% (down)

Montrose: 5.3% (down)

Morgan: 1.5% (down)

Otero: 1.6% (down)

Ouray: 3.4% (down)

Park: 4.8% (down)

Phillips: 2.8% (down)

Pitkin: 9.6% (down)

Prowers: 1.7% (down)

Pueblo: 2.5% (down)

Rio Blanco: 5.8% (down)

Rio Grande: 4.5% (down)

Routt: 9.1% (up)

Saguache: 11.7% (down)

San Juan: Fewer than 10 tests over last week

San Miguel: 5.8% (down)

Sedgwick: 4.5% (down)

Summit: 7.5% (up)

Teller: 3.4% (down)

Washington: 3.2% (down)

Weld: 5% (down)

Yuma: 2.5% (down)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.