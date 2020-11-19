‘Secure the Call’; Wheat Ridge police collecting phones for COVID-19 patients, victims of crime

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking for old or unused phones for a program called “Secure the Call“.

The program provides victims of crimes with a cell phone they can use to make emergency calls.

Secure the Call also provides COVID-19 patients at 6,000 hospitals across the country with phones.

“Donated phones are being repurposed as video-chat phones that quarantined patients can use to communicate with the outside world.” according to the organization.

WPD said phones can be dropped off at their lobby. The program also allows phones to be shipped.