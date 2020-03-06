Second ‘presumptive positive’ Colorado coronavirus case is Douglas County woman who traveled internationally

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Image: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The second case of coronavirus in Colorado is a Douglas County woman who recently traveled internationally.

The woman is elderly, according to state health officials. They did not disclose her exact age.

She is isolated at her home, “per CDC guidelines,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Tri-County Health is investigating the case.

Officials did not say where in Douglas County the woman lives nor where she traveled outside the U.S.

The case is one of two reported Thursday in Colorado. They are considered “presumptive positives,” meaning they tested positive at the state level but will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.

The other case was an out-of-state man who was visiting Summit County. He is currently recovering in a Denver-area hospital.

Twelve people have died from the virus in the United States. Eleven of the fatalities occurred in Washington state; the other occurred in California.

A recent surge of cases nationwide has prompted new travel restrictions, school closures and emergency declarations.

Health officials recommend frequent hand washing and staying at least six feet away from people showing symptoms.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.