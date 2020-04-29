Second-home owners sue Gunnison County over coronavirus visitation restriction

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — An Arvada couple is suing over an order that barred them from their second home in Gunnison County, which has implemented the state’s broadest restrictions on visitation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

James and Joyce Cillessen filed a lawsuit against Gunnison County’s Board of Commissioners and county Public Health Director Joni Reynolds on Friday.

The couple, whose primary residence is in Arvada but who also own a home on 74 acres in Gunnison, allege the order “constitutes a regulatory taking, and the failure to pay just compensation,” as well as a violation of substantive due process rights, and thus violates the U.S. and state constitutions.

The Gunnison County Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Monday. In implementing the order, the county said it was trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus to avoid overwhelming its health care facilities, and that it felt nonresidents could face more complications because they’re not acclimated to the county’s high altitude.

Much of Colorado’s high country has taken steps in the last two months to discourage visitation. Summit County, for example, ordered all hotels and short-term rental properties to close.

But Gunnison County, whose primary municipalities are Crested Butte and Gunnison, is alone in banning those who don’t live in the county year-round. The county’s decision made national news this month when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote a letter to Gunnison County, arguing the move was unconstitutional.

