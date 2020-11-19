Second COVID-19 outbreak at Jefferson County Detention Facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials say 57 inmates and 13 staff members at the Jefferson County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“The health and safety of inmates and staff is our top priority, and we are disappointed to be experiencing a second outbreak of COVID-19 in our jail. We have taken numerous measures to stop this disease from affecting individuals in our custody, and we will continue to seek ways to prevent its spread,” Sheriff Jeff Shrader said.

After a few inmates began showing symptoms in general population modules, they were immediately isolated. All inmates in the two affected modules were tested and separated between positive and negative results, officials said.

The first outbreak at this location was on May 8 with 17 inmates testing positive at the time. Officials say the facility continues to follow Centers for Disease Control, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Jeffco Public Health guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities say COVID-19 testing is conducted at the facility almost every day with 5 – 50 results pending and a 7 – 9 day turnaround. There are currently over 700 inmates at the facility, officials report.