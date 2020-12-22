Scientists looking at wastewater to monitor COVID cases in Colorado

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – The COVID-19 virus is detectable in wastewater, according to scientists who are now using a pilot project to help understand how prevalent COVID-19 is in Colorado.

The state is collaborating with scientists from Colorado State University, Metropolitan State University, GT Molecular, and Colorado wastewater utilities, to monitor levels of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater.

Studies have shown that individuals who develop COVID-19 have detectable virus particles in their stool before, during, and after their infection. By measuring the quantity of these particles found in wastewater, scientists hope to get a better idea of how many people in Colorado have the virus, including those who do not have symptoms and have not been tested.

Wastewater utilities collect wastewater samples at their treatment plants and send them to the partner labs. The Colorado Department of Public Health and local public health epidemiologists then analyze the results.

The state is looking for either upward or downward trends in the rate of infection.

“We love data, and we look forward to more of it so we can better determine if this is a useful tool in fighting this pandemic,” said Nicole Rowan, clean water program manager for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in a statement. “We are so grateful for the many partners involved in collecting and organizing this important information.”

Preliminary data for the wastewater and COVID-19 monitoring pilot project is now available on the state’s COVID-19 website.