Schools, travel industry say continued mask wearing possible in wake of pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — While medical experts expect continue to wear masks through 2022, some education and travel experts think we could see continued mask wearing to ward off other illnesses.

“I think, unfortunately, COVID-19 is going to be with us for the long term,” Dr. Michelle Barron, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for UC Health said.

Travel experts think some people may opt to wear masks while en route to their destinations.

“Some people will probably wear masks when they are in a crowded situation or on public transportation,” Travel agent Heather Travis of Globe Getaways said. “However, I think once those masks mandates are over, a lot of people will take them off.”

The Colorado Education Association says that some local teachers want masks around during each flu season.

“Could it keep those incident rates down? We haven’t made those decisions yet,” CEA Pres. Amie Baca-Oehlert said. “But there certainly is a lot of discussions around what the future will look like.”

Baca-Oehlert says there is a strong possibility students will still be wearing masks in Fall 2020.