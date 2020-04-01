School closures in Colorado extended to April 30 due to coronavirus

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The statewide closure of schools in Colorado due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended to April 30, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Polis said he is making the change to align with federal recommendations.

He had previously closed all public and private schools through April 17. The closure went into effect on March 23.

The initial executive order also directed school districts to find alternative methods of teaching students.

Districts took efforts to set up virtual distance learning. Others, such as Denver Public Schools, distributed laptops to students.