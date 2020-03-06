Colorado school districts prepare for any potential coronavirus threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — School districts across Colorado are doing their part to keep students safe from any potential coronavirus outbreaks.

Denver Public Schools has been following guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

"I think we’re just messaging even more that we just want to make sure our students are washing their hands, desks are being wiped down and that schools are getting cleaned,” said Katherine Hale, manager of Nursing & Student Health Services for Denver Public Schools.

Littleton Public Schools notified parents about the coronavirus last week. The Cherry Creek School District did the same.

If an outbreak were to occur, Denver Public Schools has an infectious disease protocol it follows.

If fewer than 10% of a school’s student body calls out sick, the district will disinfect every single classroom in the building, according to officials at John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver.

If the number of students reaches 10%, the district will disinfect the entire building.

School officials said when it gets to 35%, they would bring in additional help.

That said, Denver Public Schools hasn’t dealt with any potential coronavirus threats yet. But they are urging parents to watch after their kids.

"If your kids are sick, keep them home. Don’t send them to school,” Hale said.

Denver Public Schools has an arsenal of six cordless electrostatic handheld spray guns that release a high-powered disinfectant called "OXIVIR TB."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "OXIVIR TB" can help combat the spread of the coronavirus.