San Luis Valley group goes door-to-door with COVID info

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A group in southern Colorado called Los Promotores del Valle de San Luis is helping Spanish speakers by disseminating information about how the coronavirus spreads and what people need to do if they test positive.

Colorado Public Radio reports the group formed in May after outbreaks at a mushroom farm in Alamosa and potato warehouses in Center.

The group made Facebook videos in Spanish to inform the community about COVID-19 and went door-to-door sharing baskets of food, masks and hand sanitizer with pamphlets of health information. It’s now expanding its model to more locations across the state with the help of CARES Act funding.