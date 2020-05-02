Salon turns to dry fog technology to kill coronavirus ahead of reopening

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado small businesses are looking for ways to disinfect their spaces ahead of reopening in the near future.

In Larimer County, salon owner Jennifer Eichhorn says she’s turning to dry fog technology to help keep her staff and clients safe.

“I’m willing to do anything extra I can right now,” said Eichhorn.

Eichhorn was set to open the fourth location of “The Screamin Peach Waxing Studio” just as businesses started shutting down.

“It’s been extremely difficult to navigate through this,” said Eichhorn.

She’s now ready to bring a small amount of staff back to the salon but wants to make sure they’re protected. She says that’s why she enlisted the help of Pure Maintenance of Colorado, a company specializing in dry fog technology.

Ryan Taylor, Managing Partner with the company says it was recently learned their chemicals are effective against the novel coronavirus.

“It gets in and around every crack. It gets the underside of tables, the top of tables, pushing into fabric and furniture,” said Taylor.

Taylor says the chemicals used disrupt the virus, making the environment essentially uninhabitable for it. He says their process kills the virus on surfaces and also provides a level of protection for up to 90 days.

“Essentially, it prevents against surface-to-person transfer. It can’t protect against person-to -person transfer but we can certainly protect against surface-to-person transfer,” said Taylor.

Taylor says they’ve seen an increase in the number of inquiries as many small businesses are preparing to reopen in some capacity.

“I do hope that sooner rather than later, this isn’t a necessary thing. There’s always value in preventative maintenance,” said Taylor.