Salida man survives COVID after 2 months in coma

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Salida man continues to recover after beating both COVID-19 and the medically induced coma he suffered because of it.

“I had just moved to Salida in January, and two weeks later, I got COVID,” Robert Simental said.

Simental, 45, rode bulls for more than a decade. He said he believes he contracted COVID in January.

In a Colorado Springs Hospital, it was confirmed. And after having issues with his lungs, he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Simental said he underwent dialysis, which may have brought him out of the coma and ultimately saved life. The coma lasted 2 months.

Now, he’s had to re-learn how to walk and swallow.

Simental said he is “90-95%” back to normal.

Now, he is an advocate for everybody getting vaccinated. But he said his days of riding bulls are over.

“I look at life a lot different,” Simental said. “There’s a reason why I’m here today. It’s a miracle I’m here.”