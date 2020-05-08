Safer-At-Home; what are you most looking forward to doing? Submit your video here

DENVER (KDVR) — While each county is unique in its fight against COVID-19, most Denver metro counties will start transitioning to a “Safer-at-Home” model on Saturday, May 9.

Generally, this means one-on-one services, retail shops and offices can open doors to the public and their employees with strict guidelines, including social distancing, protective gear and sanitization.

Offices are allowed to bring back 50% of their employees, but working from home is still encouraged.

