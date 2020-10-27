Watch live: Safer at Home Level 3 will be issued for Denver on Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Colorado, new orders and guidelines will be issued on Tuesday for the City and County of Denver.

Currently, Denver is at a Level 2 on the COVID-19 dial. On Tuesday, the City of Denver and Denver county will be moved to a Safer at Home Level 3.

Here’s what a Safer at Home Level 3 means:

P-12 Schools: Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate

Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate Higher Education: Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate

Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate Restaurants : 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning

: 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning Places of Worship : 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning

: 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning Offices : 25% capacity

: 25% capacity Bars : Closed

: Closed Gyms/Fitness : Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10

: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10 Group Sports : Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10

: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10 Retail : 25% capacity

: 25% capacity Personal Services : 25% capacity or 25 people

: 25% capacity or 25 people Indoor Events : 25 person cap

: 25 person cap Outdoor Events : 75 person cap

: 75 person cap Senior Facilities : Closed except for compassionate visitation

: Closed except for compassionate visitation Outdoor recreation: 25% capacity or 10 people