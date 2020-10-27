Watch live: Safer at Home Level 3 will be issued for Denver on Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Colorado, new orders and guidelines will be issued on Tuesday for the City and County of Denver.
Currently, Denver is at a Level 2 on the COVID-19 dial. On Tuesday, the City of Denver and Denver county will be moved to a Safer at Home Level 3.
Here’s what a Safer at Home Level 3 means:
- P-12 Schools: Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate
- Higher Education: Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate
- Restaurants: 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning
- Places of Worship: 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning
- Offices: 25% capacity
- Bars: Closed
- Gyms/Fitness: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
- Group Sports: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
- Retail: 25% capacity
- Personal Services: 25% capacity or 25 people
- Indoor Events: 25 person cap
- Outdoor Events: 75 person cap
- Senior Facilities: Closed except for compassionate visitation
- Outdoor recreation: 25% capacity or 10 people