Watch live: Safer at Home Level 3 will be issued for Denver on Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Colorado, new orders and guidelines will be issued on Tuesday for the City and County of Denver.

Currently, Denver is at a Level 2 on the COVID-19 dial. On Tuesday, the City of Denver and Denver county will be moved to a Safer at Home Level 3.

Here’s what a Safer at Home Level 3 means:

  • P-12 Schools: Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate
  • Higher Education: Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate
  • Restaurants: 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning
  • Places of Worship: 25% capacity or 50 people 6 feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning
  • Offices: 25% capacity
  • Bars: Closed
  • Gyms/Fitness: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
  • Group Sports: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
  • Retail: 25% capacity
  • Personal Services: 25% capacity or 25 people
  • Indoor Events: 25 person cap
  • Outdoor Events: 75 person cap
  • Senior Facilities: Closed except for compassionate visitation
  • Outdoor recreation: 25% capacity or 10 people

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories