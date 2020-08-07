RTD uses new tool to sanitize vehicles in five minutes; check out the video here

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced a new tool Friday to protect passengers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTD will be using electrostatic sprayers to sanitize vehicles. The touchless electrostatic technology “wraps around” surfaces and objects in 360 degrees, providing three times more coverage in the same amount of time than traditional spray bottles, buckets and rags, according to the manufacturer.

The sprayers allow maintenance workers to sanitize a vehicle with hospital-grade disinfection in just 5 minutes.

Face masks are required on all RTD buses.