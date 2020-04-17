RTD service changes due to coronavirus pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – Beginning Sunday, April 19, Regional Transportation District (RTD) will begin sweeping service changes for most of it’s bus, rail and special services. Ridership has plummeted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RTD service changes include:
- Saturday bus service levels
- Sunday light rail service levels
- Frequency on the B Line, serving Denver and Westminster, will run every hour, as opposed to every 30 minutes
- Frequency on the G Line, serving Denver, Adams County, Arvada and Wheat Ridge, will run every 30 minutes, as opposed to every 15 minutes
RTD’s University of Colorado A Line, connecting downtown Denver and DIA, will not see any service changes.
A complete list of service changes is on the COVID-19 service plan webpage.
The service changes are about a 40% reduction from current levels. RTD will evaluate service needs and reinstate service as ridership returns.
RTD has taken several steps to ensure social distancing limiting the number of riders:
- 15 passengers per bus, 20 on larger buses
- 30 on rail cars
- If necessary, buses will bypass stops if social distancing limits are reached.
- Buses will be added to the most popular routes and staged in those areas as available
- The area behind the bus operator and wheelchair area has been roped off to provide space between the operators and riders
- The public is asked that if a bus or train looks too crowded, move to the next train car or wait for the next bus