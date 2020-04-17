RTD service changes due to coronavirus pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – Beginning Sunday, April 19, Regional Transportation District (RTD) will begin sweeping service changes for most of it’s bus, rail and special services. Ridership has plummeted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTD service changes include:

Saturday bus service levels

Sunday light rail service levels

Frequency on the B Line, serving Denver and Westminster, will run every hour, as opposed to every 30 minutes

Frequency on the G Line, serving Denver, Adams County, Arvada and Wheat Ridge, will run every 30 minutes, as opposed to every 15 minutes

RTD’s University of Colorado A Line, connecting downtown Denver and DIA, will not see any service changes.

A complete list of service changes is on the COVID-19 service plan webpage.

The service changes are about a 40% reduction from current levels. RTD will evaluate service needs and reinstate service as ridership returns.

RTD has taken several steps to ensure social distancing limiting the number of riders:

15 passengers per bus, 20 on larger buses

30 on rail cars

If necessary, buses will bypass stops if social distancing limits are reached.

Buses will be added to the most popular routes and staged in those areas as available

The area behind the bus operator and wheelchair area has been roped off to provide space between the operators and riders

The public is asked that if a bus or train looks too crowded, move to the next train car or wait for the next bus