Primary elections: Complete results, election map
RTD resumes fares, front-door boarding

Coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District announced Wednesday that it resumed fare collection and front-door boarding on all buses.

RTD said it suspended fare collection and instituted rear-door boarding on April 5 to enhance safety across the system and provide for distance between operators and the public due to COVID-19.

Riders will have the option to pay with a ticket, pass or cash. Riders can also purchase a mobile ticket.

Current rules for riding on RTD bus:

  • Face coverings are required
  • Social distancing must be practiced while riding and waiting to board bus
  • Use judgement on whether to board due to number of passengers already on buses and trains

