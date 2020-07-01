RTD resumes fares, front-door boarding

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District announced Wednesday that it resumed fare collection and front-door boarding on all buses.

RTD said it suspended fare collection and instituted rear-door boarding on April 5 to enhance safety across the system and provide for distance between operators and the public due to COVID-19.

Riders will have the option to pay with a ticket, pass or cash. Riders can also purchase a mobile ticket.

Current rules for riding on RTD bus:

Face coverings are required

Social distancing must be practiced while riding and waiting to board bus

Use judgement on whether to board due to number of passengers already on buses and trains