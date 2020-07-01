RTD resumes fares, front-door boarding

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District announced Wednesday that it resumed fare collection and front-door boarding on all buses.
RTD said it suspended fare collection and instituted rear-door boarding on April 5 to enhance safety across the system and provide for distance between operators and the public due to COVID-19.
Riders will have the option to pay with a ticket, pass or cash. Riders can also purchase a mobile ticket.
Current rules for riding on RTD bus:
- Face coverings are required
- Social distancing must be practiced while riding and waiting to board bus
- Use judgement on whether to board due to number of passengers already on buses and trains