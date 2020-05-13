Rocky Mountain National Park will begin a phased reopening May 27

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK (KXRM) — One of Colorado’s most popular national parks will begin to reopen its trails, campgrounds and wilderness areas to visitors starting Wednesday, May 27.

Rocky Mountain National Park continues to work with the State of Colorado to follow the “Safer at Home” guidance as well as with county and local officials as these changes are implemented. Rocky Mountain National Park is located in Larimer, Grand, and Boulder counties.

The current Safer at Home guidance for the State of Colorado encourages Colorado residents to “limit activities to your immediate community, not travel more than 10 miles from your home to recreate or vacation and not travel to mountain areas.” The Colorado Tourism Office is currently discouraging vacations to Colorado to limit community spread of COVID-19. The Executive Order from the State of Colorado is set to expire on May 26 and can be amended or extended at any time.

Rocky Mountain National Park staff continue to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. Park operations and services will be much different this year.

Here’s what it means for campgrounds:

Portions of Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will open on June 4.

The park’s three reservation campgrounds—Moraine Park, Glacier Basin and Aspenglen—were originally scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend. Park staff have contacted those campers to cancel those reservations.

Only Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will partially open on June 4, with approximately half of the campsites available for reservations. Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak campgrounds will remain closed.

Wilderness camping permits will be issued beginning May 27 through the autumn. In early May, park staff began contacting wilderness campers who had existing permits for the month of May to reschedule, if possible, their wilderness camping permits for later in the summer.

Shuttle Bus Operations

Shuttle bus operations within the Bear Lake Road corridor will begin on May 27. It is unknown at this time whether the Hiker Shuttle from the Estes Park Visitor Center will be operating this summer. In order to practice proper social distancing to minimize community spread of COVID-19, the capacity of the shuttle buses in the Bear Lake Corridor will be limited to 15 passengers per trip.

Other Services

Park staff are still determining the feasibility and timing of park visitor center operations as well as other services.

For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, explore this website or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.