Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children shares experts’ advice to help children cope during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — From virtual learning to physical distancing, many children are having a hard time coping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children provided valuable advice for parents on Tuesday through a Facebook Live event.

“In kids, we’re seeing [COVID-19] more often without any symptoms at all or with much more mild cases,” said Dr. Jacob Beniflah, a pediatric ER physician at RMHC.

Health care workers are trying to help kids process anxiety. There are many questions adults cannot answer. Child life specialist Kara Hellums says it’s important to be honest with kids.

“I think it’s crucial to say to children, ‘We don’t know,'” Hellums said. “Medicine is a science and science is always changing.”

Children, like adults, need to practice physical distancing. That new normal means children are not playing with their friends.

“Our very best tool that we have is play,” Hellums said. “Children play. That’s how they learn. It’s how they assimilate information. It’s how they decompress.”

While children are away from their peers, ensuring playtime at home has never been more important.

Parents say encouraging kids to wear masks has not been easy. Children older than 2 should be wearing masks when they are outside.

“We have a superhero mask for one of my kiddos, and that’s the only thing that I could do to get him to wear a mask and he’s pretty proud of that now,” said RMHC associate chief nursing officer Laura-Anne Cleveland.

To keep kids calm, experts say parents should limit screen time and pay attention to what they are hearing.

“They’re going to pick up on our conversations,” Cleveland said. “They’re going to pick up on the news. We need to be very cautious about what they’re hearing because that’s just going to escalate their anxiety.”

Finally, doctors warn to not put off needed medical attention. Whether it’s for COVID-19 or something else, parents should not fear taking their son or daughter to an emergency room or a doctor’s office.

“Even the hallways, in which our coronavirus patients are traveling, are not the same hallways that everyone else is traveling,” Cleveland said.

Universal mask wearing is required at RMHC and staffers are checking the temperatures of those who show up.

To watch the Facebook live event, click here.