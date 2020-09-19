Rising number of COVID-19 cases at CU Boulder described as ‘concerning’

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise at the University of Colorado Boulder. The campus is now shuffling students around to create more isolation spaces.

The notice that an entire dorm would need to vacate came late Thursday night. Now, students in the Darley North Residence Hall are scrambling to move into new spaces.

On Friday, the university described the situation at CU Boulder as concerning and urgent.

Students’ nerves have been rattled.

“I do kind of feel scared for my own safety,” said freshman Kennedy Pickering.

The additional space is needed to create isolation rooms for the growing number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was very stressful because we’ve all grown so close, even with the month we’ve been here. We’ve kind of had to feel OK with being here, especially during COVID,” said freshman Kadi Rayl.

The number of positive at the university cases jumped from 56 to 130 in just two days this week.

The total number of COVID-19 cases at CU Boulder is 671.

CU is reporting it has used 67% of its isolation space and more is needed.

“This is not something we wanted to have to do,” said university spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra. “The situation with the increasing cases does require us to expand our isolation space on campus. There is an urgent need to take this action.”

The Darley North Dorm must be empty by Sunday.

“It’s kind of frustrating because you build this relationship with a person and suddenly you have to move and essentially start over,” freshman Elizabeth Abarca said.

The students will be given a $250 credit, hardly worth it, some say.

“It seems like poor planning on the school’s part. They could have decided that before we moved in,” said freshman Gigi Caruso.

The shuffling may not be over just yet.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said he did not think the university needs to be shut down. Sending students home, he said, would spread the virus in their communities.

Polis said students in Boulder need to be smart and not go to parties.