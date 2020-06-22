RiNo’s Exdo Event Center turning parking lot into makeshift food hall

DENVER — RiNo’s Exdo Event Center is turning its parking lot into a sort of coronavirus-era food hall.

Exdo Managing Partner Andrew Feinstein said that, starting Wednesday, the parking lot at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets will welcome guests who will sit at tables under two large tents. They’ll be able to order food from a rotating set of food trucks, as well as three restaurants located within half a block: Fish N Beer, Hop Alley and Bar Helix.

“We are their extra seats,” Feinstein said.

Staff at the respective restaurants will deliver food to the parking lot. Patrons will be able to order alcoholic beverages from Exdo.

Exdo is calling the setup “RiNo Eats,” reusing the moniker given last year to a farmer’s market that set up shop in the parking lot on weekends.

The concept will extend into the alley behind LGBT nightclub Tracks, which is adjacent to the event center and which Feinstein’s company also operates. That portion, designated “Rainbow Alley,” will feature rainbow umbrellas overhead and a DJ at times.

Read full story at BusinessDen.com.