Retailers make safety preps for Christmas shopping season

DENVER (KDVR) — As the Christmas shopping season begins Denver Metro stores continue to ramp up their safety guidelines to help keep you safe.

Many of them requiring you to wear a mask before you step inside.

Big box stores and the largest sources of COVID-19 retail outbreaks in Colorado

The Problems Solvers have been checking with several stores to see how they plan to handle the Christmas Rush and keep you safe. In store after store the Problem Solvers found several large businesses posting warnings for customers to mask up.

Jessica Nelson said, “It’s a little bit sad but I also feel safe.”

At HomeGoods in Lakewood our Problem Solver Camera was not allowed in. But inside we saw a clerk at the entrance checking for masks.

A HomeGoods spokesman told FOX31 the store is “enhancing cleaning regimens,” “limiting occupancy,” and “encouraging social distancing.”

At Lowe’s our cameras were not allowed in the store either.

In a statement, Lowe’s says one way it’s trying to keep shoppers safe is by offering free delivery for fresh trees. Lowe’s telling us stores are using a app to count customers and limit occupancy.

Shopper Melissa Durfee said, “I love that they clean the carts for you. So, you don’t have to worry about when you grab your cart you go in and it’s clean.”

Grocery Stores like Safeway offer sanitizing towels for carts and shields at registers. Inside the Problem Solvers found workers sanitizing carts. The store says its only allowing 50% capacity.

Director of Public Affairs Kris Staaf said, “We’re looking at transactions during busy times. We’re counting how many people are in and out of store making sure we don’t have too many people in the store at any one given time.”

In Westminster, small businesses at the Orchard Town Center have created an outdoor Christmas Village, where shoppers can stay safe.

Kristiana Miller who co-owns a shop there called Whimsy Paint and Sip said the setting helps “enjoy the season and make it feel like Christmas in spite of the fact that things aren’t exactly the same right now.”

Orchard Town Center has also set up multiple hand sanitizing stations around the property.

Retailers are now hoping to avoid the usual last minute mad rush we’ve seen Christmas after Christmas.