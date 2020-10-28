Restaurants that expanded outdoor dining will receive financial help from city of Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver restaurants that expanded their outdoor seating areas due to COVID-19 restrictions will be getting financial assistance from the City and County of Denver.

Denver officials announced Wednesday the creation of a new assistance fund, stemming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, that provides $435,000 to help restaurant and bar owners that incurred costs for creating new or expanded outdoor seating areas due to indoor capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

Grants will be issued to businesses that meet eligibility requirements, which include submitting receipts dated between March 16, 2020 and Nov. 13, 2020.

The grant program aims to help the 346 restaurants and bars that participated in Denver’s Temporary Outdoor Dining Program. The program, which began in May, allowed restaurants and bars to operate outdoor settings adjacent to their businesses allowing for greater physical distancing and safety for patrons. Participating businesses were allowed to open up space in parking lots, streets and sidewalks.

Money to help restaurants is coming from The CARES Act’s $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), a federal program that provides payments to state, local and tribal governments that are navigating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.