Restaurants open for takeout, delivery in Denver metro area: Add to our list

DENVER (KDVR) — After the order from Gov. Jared Polis that all on-site dining is prohibited at Colorado restaurants and bars, delivery and takeout orders have been the only option in the state.

Some restaurants that previously only offered dining in are now shifting and joining the businesses that have takeout and delivery options.

To help Coloradans find businesses working to stay open and offer food, we’ve created a resource to list restaurants in the Denver metro area.

Scroll down to your county to see all the restaurants and to add your business to the list. The lists will update every few minutes as new additions come in.

Please reach out to the businesses below before showing up at their locations. The lists are created by members of the community and details may change.

