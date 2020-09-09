Restaurants brainstorm new ideas to keep outdoor seating in colder temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday’s snowfall put a damper on patio seating, a recent lifeline for restaurants in the metro area.

FOX31 spoke to restaurants about their plans for weathering capacity restrictions with colder weather.

Capital Grille is one of a number of restaurants in Larimer Square benefiting from blocked-off traffic for additional outdoor seating.

“That was definitely a surprise but we’ve been obsessing about this for months because we knew the season would end at some point,” Capital Grille Managing Partner Bart Hickey said, adding, “We’re thinking about off-site events. Can we do dinners at event spaces, can we rent an empty space nearby that we can use, can we put a tent outside?”

On South Broadway, Magnolia restaurant is considering heat lamps too. They also hope their cajun cuisine will sell itself when the temperature drops.

“We’ve been very lucky throughout patio seating. Everyone’s felt comfortable, giving them more space,” Magnolia owner Eric McDaniel said. “We have a lot of gumbos, red beans, good winter-time food so we’re hoping the to-go business will be good for the winter.”

Both businesses say they are confident diners will help keep them going in-person and with takeout.

“We’re hoping we’ll have a few warm days in October and November when we can actually use the patios but we’re trying to hope for the best and prepare for whatever happens,” Hickey said.