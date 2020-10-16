Restaurants brace for possibility of more restrictions as COVID cases rise

DENVER (KDVR) — Already dealing with tight COVID restrictions, some Colorado restaurants are bracing for more as coronavirus cases rise in the state.

At McCoy’s Restaurant in north Denver, life has been different since mid-March. Like all Colorado restaurants, tables are spaced out. Only every other table is being used.

Owner Robert Holloway says that while they are operating at 25 percent occupancy, they are still able to get 50 percent of the business.

“I’m lucky,” says Holloway. “Other places won’t be able to survive.”

One example: Hi Tide Restaurant in the River North district. A sign at the front door reads: “We are permanently closed.”

Holloway wonders if tighter regulations could be in store from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

“You have to take into mind the people, but I hope they also take into mind the businesses and the families that are being impacted,” says Holloway.

Despite all of the City and State mandates, Holloway says his toughest task remains: making sure customers wear their face coverings.